SANDF to investigate death of boy at KKNK exhibition
It is understood nine-year-old Josh Pharoah sustained severe injuries. He died early on Sunday morning in hospital.
CAPE TOWN – The South African National Defence Force has launched an internal investigation following the death of a nine-year-old boy at its exhibition at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK).
The child succumbed to his injuries after falling inside a tank on Friday.
An autopsy will be conducted soon to determine the exact cause of death.
The South African National Defence Force’s Mafi Mgobozi said: “As the South African National Defence Force we’ve convened a board of inquiry into the matter to find out what really transpired.”
Family members took to Facebook to express their sadness, describing the boy as a sunshine child who left them with the ‘incredible gift of memories’.
Organisers of the KKNK have also conveyed their condolences to the family.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
