Ramaphosa throws weight behind Gigaba as he embarks on US trip
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is scheduled to visit the US for the forthcoming International Monetary Fund & World Bank meetings.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he supports Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba as he embarks on a trip to the United States to showcase the country.
Gigaba briefed Ramaphosa on Tuesday on his scheduled visit to the US for the forthcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings as well as further interactions with rating agencies.
The deputy president says the IMF meeting is a part of continuous internal government briefings about the minister’s future plans.
“The world will be seeing the new minister and the team that has always handled these matters, so… it’s great.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
