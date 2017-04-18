RAF to meet families of Easter weekend accidents victims
In KwaZulu-Natal at least 50 people were killed in accidents involving public transport in Port Shepstone and near Nkandla.
DURBAN - The Road Accident Fund (RAF) says its regional offices in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape will be meeting with the families of victims who died in car crashes over the Easter weekend.
In KwaZulu-Natal at least 50 people were killed in accidents involving public transport in Port Shepstone and near Nkandla.
In the same province on Tuesday morning, 23 children were injured in a collision near Amanzimtoti.
The RAF's Ntombi Kulati says the accident fund will pay for the funerals of the deceased.
“Our consultants were able to get the accident report from the police and the bodies have not been identified yet. One person succumbed to their wounds at the hospital. As RAF, we’ll be helping the family with the funeral.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
New permanent head for the Hawks must be above politics - Beukman
-
Police oppose suspects’ application in bomb threats at malls case
-
Prof Chris Malikane defends nationalisation comments
-
Case of arson opened following Braampark building fire
-
Zanele brings the heat! JHB woman's #Baampark witness account
-
Cape water consumption drops below 700m litres/day
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.