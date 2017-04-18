RAF to meet families of Easter weekend accidents victims

In KwaZulu-Natal at least 50 people were killed in accidents involving public transport in Port Shepstone and near Nkandla.

DURBAN - The Road Accident Fund (RAF) says its regional offices in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape will be meeting with the families of victims who died in car crashes over the Easter weekend.

In the same province on Tuesday morning, 23 children were injured in a collision near Amanzimtoti.

The RAF's Ntombi Kulati says the accident fund will pay for the funerals of the deceased.

“Our consultants were able to get the accident report from the police and the bodies have not been identified yet. One person succumbed to their wounds at the hospital. As RAF, we’ll be helping the family with the funeral.”

