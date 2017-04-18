Prof Chris Malikane defends nationalisation comments

The adviser to Malusi Gigaba says his comments on nationalisation are simply aimed at changing the governing party’s thoughts on ownership.

JOHANNESBURG - Adviser to the Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, Professor Chris Malikane says his comments on nationalisation are simply aimed at changing the governing party’s thoughts on ownership.

Gigaba embarks on an international road show this week in a bid to restore confidence in South Africa.

However, he has distanced himself from Malikane's comments on nationalisation.

Malikane says he is merely trying to ensure black ownership of national assets.

“I won’t change my views when I interact with the minister. He takes some of the advice and rejects some… we’ll engage with the minister and find a way moving forward.”

Malikane says the finance minister was well aware of his ideas before he was appointed.

“Those existing ideas are well known and when he appointed me as his adviser he knew of my views.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)