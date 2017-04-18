‘Probe into Nigerian prophet accused of sexual abuse at advanced stage’

It is alleged the man has sexually abused girl as young as 14 in his home in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say investigations into a Nigerian prophet suspected of sexually abusing young girls in his congregation are at an advanced stage.

Hawks spokesman Robert Netshiunda says victims are currently receiving counselling from the relevant department.

Netshiunda says the number of charges against the man will be clear after an arrest has been made.

“We are confident that we will be making progress and possibly make an arrest week.”