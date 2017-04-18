Opposition parties to continue anti-Zuma marches in Polokwane

The DA’s Mabine Seabe says opposition parties will continue protesting throughout the country in an effort to put pressure on President Jacob Zuma to resign.

JOHANNESBURG – Opposition parties are continuing their protests calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down, with a demonstration planned in Polokwane on Tuesday.

A multi-party march was held in Pretoria last week, where parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), United Democratic Movement (UDM) and Congress of the People led thousands of South Africans to the Union Buildings.

The DA says Zuma has squandered the state's coffers in Limpopo.

The DA’s Mabine Seabe says members will march to the Limpopo Treasury today in a demonstration against state capture.

“And this march will be going through the streets of Polokwane towards the provincial Treasury. As we talk now, the Limpopo provincial government is on the brink of bankruptcy and economic stagnancy and this is directly an outcome of the ANC’s mismanagement of funds and capture of various institutions in the province.”

Seabe says opposition parties will continue protesting throughout the country in an effort to put pressure on Zuma to resign.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)