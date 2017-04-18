Vuwani shutdown back in place
Community members in Vuwani have vowed not to back down until their grievances over unresolved demarcation issues are dealt with.
JOHANNESBURG – A renewed shutdown in protest-stricken Vuwani continues Tuesday with community members vowing not to back down until their grievances over unresolved demarcation issues are dealt with.
The shutdown was suspended for the Easter long weekend but is once again in place.
Community members held a meeting on Sunday following claims that a high court had granted residents permission to gather and discuss demarcation disputes.
Last year, around 30 schools were either burnt or vandalised during demonstrations leaving thousands of pupils without schooling for several months.
Tensions have now resurfaced following a recent decision by the demarcation board to reject the community's appeal to revert the area back to its previous municipality.
Community spokesperson Nsovo Sambo says: "The shutdown continues up until the concerns and grievances of the people of Vuwani are addressed as per their request."
More in Local
-
23 children injured in KZN taxi crash
-
Hawks: It's business as usual
-
Zuma, Ramaphosa responses to recent marches raises questions
-
Hawks head Matakata urged to prioritise cases involving govt officials
-
Mbeki Foundation CEO calls for national dialogue on state of SA
-
Over 550 CT families start rebuilding following shack fires
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.