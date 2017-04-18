Vuwani shutdown back in place

Community members in Vuwani have vowed not to back down until their grievances over unresolved demarcation issues are dealt with.

JOHANNESBURG – A renewed shutdown in protest-stricken Vuwani continues Tuesday with community members vowing not to back down until their grievances over unresolved demarcation issues are dealt with.

The shutdown was suspended for the Easter long weekend but is once again in place.

Community members held a meeting on Sunday following claims that a high court had granted residents permission to gather and discuss demarcation disputes.

Last year, around 30 schools were either burnt or vandalised during demonstrations leaving thousands of pupils without schooling for several months.

Tensions have now resurfaced following a recent decision by the demarcation board to reject the community's appeal to revert the area back to its previous municipality.

Community spokesperson Nsovo Sambo says: "The shutdown continues up until the concerns and grievances of the people of Vuwani are addressed as per their request."