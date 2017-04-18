Mbalula appeals to Ntlemeza to respect his decision to axe him

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has appealed to former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza to respect his decision to sack him.

Ntlemeza has threatened to report for duty on Tuesday as head of the crime fighting unit despite a High Court ruling saying he must vacate his post.

Mbalula fired Ntlemeza after the High Court in Pretoria enforced the implementation of an earlier court ruling that Ntlemeza’s appointment was unlawful and should be set aside.

The minister has now appointed one of Ntlemeza’s former deputies, Yolisa Matakata, as acting head.

Ntlemeza told the City Press he remains in charge of the Hawks until 2022 when his contract expires.

But the Police Minister’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says Ntlemeza must accept that he is out and has been replaced by his deputy.

“The Hawks have got a new head and we’re expecting her to be at work. What Ntlemeza is saying is really none of our business.”

He says if Ntlemeza arrives at work on Tuesday morning, the minister will take action.

“If he arrives at the office, obviously we’ll deal with the matter.”

Mhaga says the minister communicated his decision to fire Ntlemeza and he expects him to respect it and move on.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)