Mbalula appeals to Ntlemeza to respect his decision to axe him
The Police Minister’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says Berning Ntlemeza must accept that he is out and has been replaced by his deputy, Yolisa Matakata.
JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has appealed to former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza to respect his decision to sack him.
Ntlemeza has threatened to report for duty on Tuesday as head of the crime fighting unit despite a High Court ruling saying he must vacate his post.
Mbalula fired Ntlemeza after the High Court in Pretoria enforced the implementation of an earlier court ruling that Ntlemeza’s appointment was unlawful and should be set aside.
The minister has now appointed one of Ntlemeza’s former deputies, Yolisa Matakata, as acting head.
Ntlemeza told the City Press he remains in charge of the Hawks until 2022 when his contract expires.
But the Police Minister’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says Ntlemeza must accept that he is out and has been replaced by his deputy.
“The Hawks have got a new head and we’re expecting her to be at work. What Ntlemeza is saying is really none of our business.”
He says if Ntlemeza arrives at work on Tuesday morning, the minister will take action.
“If he arrives at the office, obviously we’ll deal with the matter.”
Mhaga says the minister communicated his decision to fire Ntlemeza and he expects him to respect it and move on.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Suspects in Camps Bay club shooting due in court
-
JAI welcomes Gupta family move to probe protests outside military museum
-
SANDF to investigate death of boy at KKNK exhibition
-
Transport Dept: Easter road safety campaign starting to bear fruit
-
Bus services expected to be fully operational following strike
-
[CARTOON] Fikile se Voet!
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.