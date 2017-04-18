JAI welcomes Gupta family move to probe protests outside military museum

The Gupta family warned last week it would consider legal action against organisations planning to protest outside their function.

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Against Injustice (JAI) group has welcomed the Gupta family’s decision to investigate protests outside the military museum, where it's holding a week-long religious event.

Save SA supporters and the Black First Land First movement clashed during the demonstrations but the JAI insists its silent protest broke no laws.

Gupta family lawyer Gert van der Merwe says he will be conducting a complete analysis of the protests outside the military museum where the family is hosting their Khatha.

“If the consequences of the illegal conduct or the unlawful conduct of these individuals caused damages, my client will be entitled to recover those damages.”

But the JAI’s Peggy Pillay says it is ironic because the Black First Land First movement, who were there in defence of the controversial family, are the ones who were singing and blocking traffic at the venue.

“We’re very confident that we didn’t violate any laws, that we stood by what we had intended to do which was silent and peaceful protest.”

The JAI has called on Hindu devotees attending the Khatha to stand against corruption.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)