Hawks: Ntlemeza won't be prevented from clearing his office
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says Berning Ntlemeza is certainly no longer head of the unit.
JOHANNESBURG - While the Hawks have confirmed its former head Berning Ntlemeza won’t be reporting for duty on Tuesday as claimed in weekend reports, it says he won’t be prevented from clearing out his office when he does decide to show up.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has appointed Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata to act as the head of the unit until further notice.
The decision follows a High Court ruling prohibiting Ntlemeza from holding the top post after he was found to be unfit.
The effect of the High Court order is that Berning Ntlemeza’s status in the police reverts to what it was prior to his appointment as head of the Hawks.
Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says Ntlemeza is certainly no longer head of the unit.
"Obviously if he comes into his office to clean it, he will be allowed to do that. There is no malice intended against him but I'm quite sure that any other matters, those are issues that will be dealt with at another level."
Ntlemeza’s attorney says he will approach the Supreme Court to appeal last week’s ruling.
More in Local
-
City of CT to implement intermittent water supply
-
Looming petrol price hike direct result of rand slump
-
Police investigate Athlone night club murder
-
DA dismisses claims Cope wasn’t consulted for anti-Zuma march
-
Trial of former WC top cop Arno Lamoer hits another delay
-
Suspect shot dead during Emerald Resort & Casino armed robbery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.