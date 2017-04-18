Popular Topics
Hawks: Ntlemeza won't be prevented from clearing his office

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says Berning Ntlemeza is certainly no longer head of the unit.

YouTube screengrab of Major General Berning Ntlemeza.
YouTube screengrab of Major General Berning Ntlemeza.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - While the Hawks have confirmed its former head Berning Ntlemeza won’t be reporting for duty on Tuesday as claimed in weekend reports, it says he won’t be prevented from clearing out his office when he does decide to show up.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has appointed Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata to act as the head of the unit until further notice.

The decision follows a High Court ruling prohibiting Ntlemeza from holding the top post after he was found to be unfit.

The effect of the High Court order is that Berning Ntlemeza’s status in the police reverts to what it was prior to his appointment as head of the Hawks.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says Ntlemeza is certainly no longer head of the unit.

"Obviously if he comes into his office to clean it, he will be allowed to do that. There is no malice intended against him but I'm quite sure that any other matters, those are issues that will be dealt with at another level."

Ntlemeza’s attorney says he will approach the Supreme Court to appeal last week’s ruling.

