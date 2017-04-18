Popular Topics
Hawks: It's business as usual

The Hawks have confirmed that its former head, Berning Ntlemeza, will not be reporting for duty on Tuesday contrary to weekend reports that he insists he’s still head of the unit.

FILE: Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza. Picture: Supplied.
44 minutes ago

PRETORIA – The Hawks have confirmed that its former head Berning Ntlemeza will not be reporting for duty on Tuesday contrary to weekend reports that he insists he’s still head of the unit.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced last week that the Hawks was now led by an acting head Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata.

The decision follows the High Court ruling that Ntlemeza may no longer hold the position because of an earlier ruling that he’s not fit and proper for a person in that public office.

The Hawks’ Hangwani Mulaudizi says Ntlemeza is not expected to report for duty today.

“Everybody has been expecting that there was going to be some sort of showdown today. We can safely say that it’s business as usual here, General Ntlemeza is not even around.

“He has indicated that he’s on leave until Monday and that’s the matter between him and Minister of Police.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

