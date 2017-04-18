Cope won’t participate in anti-Zuma march in Polokwane

Opposition parties are continuing their anti-Zuma march momentum they started in Pretoria last week.

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of the People (Cope) says it will not participate in Tuesday’s multi-party march against President Jacob Zuma in Limpopo, as it was not included in preparation meetings and has no idea what is contained in a memorandum of demands.

The Democratic Alliance is leading the march against state capture to the provincial treasury.

This comes after thousands of South Africans marched to the Union Buildings calling for Zuma to step down.

Cope spokesperson in the province Patrick Sikhutshi says: "When we go to Treasury, a memorandum will be presented, but we do not have any information of what is contained in the memorandum.

"So don’t really want to be involved in something that will embarrass us at a later stage."

A multi-party march was held in Pretoria last week, where parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), United Democratic Movement (UDM) and Cope to the Union Buildings.

The DA says Zuma has squandered the state's coffers in Limpopo.

The DA’s Mabine Seabe says members will march to the Limpopo Treasury in a demonstration against state capture.

“And this march will be going through the streets of Polokwane towards the provincial Treasury. As we talk now, the Limpopo provincial government is on the brink of bankruptcy and economic stagnancy and this is directly an outcome of the ANC’s mismanagement of funds and capture of various institutions in the province.”

Seabe says opposition parties will continue protesting throughout the country in an effort to put pressure on Zuma to resign.

