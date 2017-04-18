Cape water consumption drops below 700Ml/day
With the current warm weather being experienced, the City of Cape Town says it can't afford for consumption to go up again.
CAPE TOWN - Water consumption in the city has dropped below 700 million litres a day for the first time since the introduction of water restrictions last year.
But the City of Cape Town says with dam levels continuing to decline, consumers must continue to save water.
Dam levels are currently down one percent over a week ago.
With the current warm weather being experienced, the city says it can't afford for consumption to go up again.
Water consumption in the city has finally dropped below the target of 700 million litres per day.
Over the past week, 685 million litres of water was consumed.
But Mayco member for utilities Xanthea Limberg says water saving efforts cannot be relaxed.
So serious is the situation that the city intends to lower the consumption target to 600 million litres per day.
“One winter of average rainfall will not get us out of this predicament. In addition, hot weather is expected again this week and this will have an impact on water use.”
The city says it will continue with its programme of reducing water pressure to reduce the flow of water.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
