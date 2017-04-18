BLSA requests meeting with Zuma over trust between business, govt
BLSA has blamed Jacob Zuma for recent downgrades following what it calls his "ill-considered decision" to reshuffle his Cabinet.
JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has asked to meet with President Jacob Zuma to establish new terms to rebuild trust between business and government.
The organisation has blamed Zuma for the recent downgrades following what it calls his "ill-considered decision" to reshuffle his Cabinet.
The business group, which represents the majority of JSE listed companies, has also called on the country's leaders to put an end to state capture.
BLSA has been critical about President Zuma's decisions, saying his irrational and inexplicable changes to his Cabinet have caused a sharp and unnecessary decline in South Africa's global financial standing.
It comes as newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba heads to the United States for briefings with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to showcase the country, a trip that business leaders usually attend with the minister.
The organisation says it doesn't want to involve itself in party politics, but without decisive action by leaders in every sphere, the future is bleak.
It’s now calling on elected representatives in Parliament, the ruling party and its alliance partners to take immediate steps to reverse corruption and state capture in order to restore confidence in both the country's leadership and the economy.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
#Braampark: Zanele sets social media on fire
-
Cape water consumption drops below 700Ml/day
-
Angie receives preliminary report of probe into offensive material in schools
-
Unit at Koeberg Station shut down for maintenance
-
City of CT firefighters attacked
-
Almost 30,000 Vuwani pupils miss school amid shutdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.