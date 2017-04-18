BLSA requests meeting with Zuma over trust between business, govt

BLSA has blamed Jacob Zuma for recent downgrades following what it calls his "ill-considered decision" to reshuffle his Cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has asked to meet with President Jacob Zuma to establish new terms to rebuild trust between business and government.

The organisation has blamed Zuma for the recent downgrades following what it calls his "ill-considered decision" to reshuffle his Cabinet.

The business group, which represents the majority of JSE listed companies, has also called on the country's leaders to put an end to state capture.

BLSA has been critical about President Zuma's decisions, saying his irrational and inexplicable changes to his Cabinet have caused a sharp and unnecessary decline in South Africa's global financial standing.

It comes as newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba heads to the United States for briefings with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to showcase the country, a trip that business leaders usually attend with the minister.

The organisation says it doesn't want to involve itself in party politics, but without decisive action by leaders in every sphere, the future is bleak.

It’s now calling on elected representatives in Parliament, the ruling party and its alliance partners to take immediate steps to reverse corruption and state capture in order to restore confidence in both the country's leadership and the economy.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)