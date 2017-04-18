Angie receives preliminary report of probe into offensive material in schools

The Basic Education Minister set up a task team to determine whether the content used by authors & publishers in textbooks is inclusive and whether it promotes unity & diversity.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has confirmed Minister Angie Motshekga has received a preliminary report into offensive and discriminatory learning material used in schools.

Motshekga set up a task team last year to determine whether the content used by authors and publishers in textbooks is inclusive and whether it promotes unity and diversity.

Last week, presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma accused some schools of teaching pupils to hate the African National Congress (ANC).

“In these Model C schools, they’re actually taught to be anti-ANC.”

This is what Dlamini-Zuma told ANC supporters in Sasolburg in the Free State last week.

The Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga says a ministerial task team has been looking into ways to eradicate social, economic and political stereotypes, especially in the classroom.

“The imbalances of the past need to be addressed and this needs to reflect in the material that is used in schools.”

Mhlanga says some teachers have been found to be overstepping the boundaries.

“We’ve found that in some instances teachers have used illustrative that are offensive.”

The Education Department says it will monitor the implementation of the curriculum to ensure all textbook content is consistent with the Constitution.

