Angie receives preliminary report of probe into offensive material in schools
The Basic Education Minister set up a task team to determine whether the content used by authors & publishers in textbooks is inclusive and whether it promotes unity & diversity.
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has confirmed Minister Angie Motshekga has received a preliminary report into offensive and discriminatory learning material used in schools.
Motshekga set up a task team last year to determine whether the content used by authors and publishers in textbooks is inclusive and whether it promotes unity and diversity.
Last week, presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma accused some schools of teaching pupils to hate the African National Congress (ANC).
“In these Model C schools, they’re actually taught to be anti-ANC.”
This is what Dlamini-Zuma told ANC supporters in Sasolburg in the Free State last week.
The Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga says a ministerial task team has been looking into ways to eradicate social, economic and political stereotypes, especially in the classroom.
“The imbalances of the past need to be addressed and this needs to reflect in the material that is used in schools.”
Mhlanga says some teachers have been found to be overstepping the boundaries.
“We’ve found that in some instances teachers have used illustrative that are offensive.”
The Education Department says it will monitor the implementation of the curriculum to ensure all textbook content is consistent with the Constitution.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.