4 teens expected in court in connection with rape of Knysna girl

During their previous appearance in the Knysna Magistrates Court, the four teenagers abandoned their bail application.

CAPE TOWN – Four Knysna teens are expected to appear in a local court on Tuesday in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The group was arrested shortly after the incident in February.

They have remained in custody since their arrest earlier this year.

The 15-year-old girl was apparently lured to a house in an area known as White Location outside Knysna in February.

She was then repeatedly raped, allegedly by the four.

The community was left outraged following the incident and is calling for the harshest possible sentences.

