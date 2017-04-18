-
-
23 children injured in KZN taxi crash
It’s understood that the brakes of the minibus failed, causing the driver to lose control and plunge into a ditch.
JOHANNESBURG – With concerns raised about the number of road crashes around the country, at least 23 small children have been injured in a taxi accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.
The minibus plunged into a ditch in Amanzimtoti.
It’s understood that the driver's brakes failed, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
ER24's Russel Meiring says police are on the scene.
"ER24 paramedics, along with several other services arrived on the scene and found the taxi parked in a ditch on the side of the road. Numerous children were found seated in the vehicle or walking around on the scene. The children were treated on scene and thereafter taken to nearby facilities for further care."
