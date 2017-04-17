WC water situation remain critical despite rain

The latest data puts the province’s dam levels at 20%.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says despite the recent rains in the province, the water situation remains critical.

The latest data puts the province’s dam levels at 20%.

The department's James-Brent Styan says the rain is mostly needed in certain parts of the province so it can fill the dams.

Last week, the Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department said it was too early to determine the impact recent rainfall in the Central Karoo will have on the dam levels.

Following heavy last Sunday, flash floods wreaked havoc in some areas.

The Meiringspoort Pass was temporarily closed to traffic as a result of flash floods.