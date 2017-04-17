‘SA's future bleak if leaders fail to take decisive action’
Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has sharply criticised the recent Cabinet reshuffle and the events that followed.
CAPE TOWN - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has described South Africa's situation as the “political and economic low point of the country's young democracy”.
The organisation made the statement in a full page advertisement in some Sunday newspapers.
In the advertisement, BLSA says the country has been divided into three groups: an elite who benefit from patronage and corruption, those too fearful to do anything about it and millions who will suffer as a result.
Despite having no desire or mandate to get involved in party politics, BLSA says it knows without decisive action by South Africa’s leaders, the country's “future is bleak”.
The organisation claims President Jacob Zuma’s recent Cabinet reshuffle can be traced back to state capture, which it says centres around him and “one family’s attempt to gain control of South Africa's financial assets”.
BLSA says propaganda, racism and fake news have been used in an attempt to incorrectly reflect the nation's anger with state capture and corruption as an attack on the ruling party.
It has also accused some people of silencing the robust debate, characteristic of the liberation movement by vilifying anyone with opposing opinions
