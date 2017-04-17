Rea Vaya confirms its buses are fully operational

The strike came to an end after three unions agreed on a 9% salary hike on Friday while Numsa only accepted the agreement on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – Rea Vaya has confirmed that its bus services are fully operational following the end of the national bus strike this weekend.

Thousands of bus drivers embarked on a strike this past week to demand better working conditions and a salary hike.

Rea Vaya's Benny Makgoga said, “The national strike ended and our buses started operating on Saturday.”