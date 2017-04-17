PP to study DA’s request to investigate the state for abusing resources
The state is currently providing VIP protection to ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG – The Public Protector’s office says it will examine the request by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to investigate if the state is not abusing resources, by providing VIP protection to ANC presidential hopeful, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
The DA says it will write to the office later today.
The Police Minister has confirmed that Dlamini-Zuma is still receiving the high level protection despite the fact that she holds no position that justifies the protection saying this was informed by a threat and security analysis.
While government is using an alleged robbery attempt near a boutique hotel in Johannesburg to justify providing the protection for her, it’s unclear if the incident did happen, with the hotel management and security saying no attack took place.
DA shadow minister for police Zakhele Mbhele said, “There is improper conduct and abuse of state resources. She does not hold public office which would justify if that is the case.”
More in Local
-
Rea Vaya confirms its buses are fully operational
-
Cops launch hunt for suspects who killed woman in Limpopo
-
Speeding, overloading remain most common offences on the roads - RTMC
-
Ramaphosa: Leaders must listen to protesters
-
Guptas consider legal action against religious event protesters
-
Transport Dept, RTMC & RAF to assist families of KZN bus crash victims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.