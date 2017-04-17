PP to study DA’s request to investigate the state for abusing resources

The state is currently providing VIP protection to ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG – The Public Protector’s office says it will examine the request by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to investigate if the state is not abusing resources, by providing VIP protection to ANC presidential hopeful, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The DA says it will write to the office later today.

The Police Minister has confirmed that Dlamini-Zuma is still receiving the high level protection despite the fact that she holds no position that justifies the protection saying this was informed by a threat and security analysis.

While government is using an alleged robbery attempt near a boutique hotel in Johannesburg to justify providing the protection for her, it’s unclear if the incident did happen, with the hotel management and security saying no attack took place.

DA shadow minister for police Zakhele Mbhele said, “There is improper conduct and abuse of state resources. She does not hold public office which would justify if that is the case.”