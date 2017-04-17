Police ministry warns of legal action if Ntlemeza refuses to leave office

Last week the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Berning Ntlemeza be removed immediately as the Hawks boss.

JOHANNESBURG - The police ministry says if sacked Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza tries to forcefully occupy the top office on Tuesday morning, legal action will have to be taken.

Last week the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Ntlemeza be removed immediately as the Hawks boss.

However, on Sunday the City Press reported that Ntlemeza has refused to vacate the office, saying only Parliament can fire him.

The police ministry has said that Minister Fikile Mbalula fulfilled his legal obligation by firing Ntlemeza following the court’s ruling.

The police's Vuyo Mhaga says Mbalula's decision to fire Ntlemeza has the full backing of the law.

“The minister acted according to what the court said. The court pronounced Ntlemeza’s appointment as invalid.”

He says he expects newly appointed head Yolisa Matakata to fulfill her mandate.

“There’s a new acting head. What Ntlemeza does or does not do doesn’t necessarily concern us.”

While Mbalula has withdrawn an appeal by his predecessor Nkosinathi Nhleko to escalate the matter to the appeal court, Ntlemeza has reportedly said he will proceed with the bid in his own capacity.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)