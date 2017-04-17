No further details on Dlamini-Zuma receiving presidential protection
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was driven and escorted to an ANC meeting in Sasolburg last week by the presidential protection unit.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have declined to give further details surrounding the decision to provide presidential protection to former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
At the same time, Cope has laid criminal charges against Police Minister Fikile Mbalula for allegedly contravening the presidential protection mandate by providing security for her.
Cope's Dennis Bloem says this is just an attempt to provide her with all the resources she needs to encourage her presidential campaign.
Cope's Dennis Bloem says this is just an attempt to provide her with all the resources she needs to encourage her presidential campaign.
“She must take over from Zuma in December.”
The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) shadow minister of police Zakhele Mbhele says there is no justifiable basis for her to receive this kind of protection at the taxpayers’ expense.
“Undermining the rule of law and the very important issue of the abuse of state funds.”
The DA says it will be submitting parliamentary questions to obtain the details of the nature of the threats claimed to have been directed at Dlamini-Zuma, justifying the security.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
