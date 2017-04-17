Mbalula outraged at Soshanguve police killing

Mbalula says South Africans must unite against the senseless killing of police officers who are mandated to keep communities safe.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed outrage at the attack of police officers in Soshanguve last Friday.

Two officers were on duty when they were shot at leaving one seriously injured and another dead.

The minister has welcomed the questioning of two suspects believed to be linked to the incident.

Police ministry spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says the minister has since visited the family of the fatally wounded officer.

“We thank the family for giving their son to the country, we also wish constable Mampuru a speedy recovery.”