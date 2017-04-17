Mbalula outraged at Soshanguve police killing
Mbalula says South Africans must unite against the senseless killing of police officers who are mandated to keep communities safe.
JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed outrage at the attack of police officers in Soshanguve last Friday.
Two officers were on duty when they were shot at leaving one seriously injured and another dead.
The minister has welcomed the questioning of two suspects believed to be linked to the incident.
Mbalula says South Africans must unite against the senseless killing of police officers who are mandated to keep communities safe.
Police ministry spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says the minister has since visited the family of the fatally wounded officer.
“We thank the family for giving their son to the country, we also wish constable Mampuru a speedy recovery.”
More in Local
-
City of CT could erect Madiba statue at City Hall
-
Cops nab 3 in connection with Camps Bay nightclub shooting
-
Education dept sets up team to probe discrimination material in schools
-
Limpopo top cop calls for community to stop mob attacks
-
Klein Karoo festival organisers convey condolences to Josh Faroah’s family
-
Is there a rift in views on the #AntiZumaMarches?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.