[LISTEN] The fight against fake news

JOHANNESBURG - Verahsni Pillay, Editor-in-chief of Huffington Post South Africa, says they did not conduct an identity check on a blogger who went viral after she wrote a piece Could It Be Time To Deny White Men The Franchise?.

The blog was posted on 13 April but removed from the publication's website on 15 April ‚ after it could not “confirm the veracity of the source.

Pillay says they have never done identity checks on bloggers saying they accept people in ‘good faith’.

She also admitted it was an oversight on their part.

