Klein Karoo festival organisers convey condolences to Josh Faroah’s family

CAPE TOWN – The Klein Karoo National Kunstefees (KKNK) has conveyed its condolences to the family of a boy who died after sustaining injuries at an exhibition at the festival.

It's understood nine-year-old Josh Faroah fell into an army tank on Friday.

He died early yesterday morning in hospital.

The police say an autopsy will be conducted soon to determine the exact cause of death.

KKNK CEO Rudia Snyman said, “Our deepest condolences go to Josh’s family, our thoughts are with them and we wish them calm as they prepare for the funeral.”