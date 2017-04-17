Is there a rift in views on the #AntiZumaMarches?
Ramaphosa says leaders should listen to the concerns raised by protesters while Zuma believes the marches against him are racially motivated.
JOHANNESBURG – As President Jacob Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa react differently to nationwide demonstrations against Zuma, questions are being asked about why there's no unity on the issue.
Yesterday, Ramaphosa told reporters that leaders should listen to the concerns raised by thousands of protesters.
He was speaking after attending the Easter service at the St Engenas Zion Church in Limpopo.
The president however, believes the marches against him are racially motivated.
Political analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni said, “This is an emerging thing which is consistent which we should expect more of as ANC gears up for the elective conference.”
More in Local
-
Klein Karoo festival organisers convey condolences to Josh Faroah’s family
-
3 die on N3 in KZN after two taxis collide
-
[LISTEN] Are we ready for land distribution?
-
DA to ask Mkhwebane to investigate Molefe’s alleged R30m golden handshake
-
Police ministry brushes off Ntlemeza’s vow to return to work on Tuesday
-
Rea Vaya confirms its buses are fully operational
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.