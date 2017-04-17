Is there a rift in views on the #AntiZumaMarches?

Ramaphosa says leaders should listen to the concerns raised by protesters while Zuma believes the marches against him are racially motivated.

JOHANNESBURG – As President Jacob Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa react differently to nationwide demonstrations against Zuma, questions are being asked about why there's no unity on the issue.

Yesterday, Ramaphosa told reporters that leaders should listen to the concerns raised by thousands of protesters.

He was speaking after attending the Easter service at the St Engenas Zion Church in Limpopo.

The president however, believes the marches against him are racially motivated.

Political analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni said, “This is an emerging thing which is consistent which we should expect more of as ANC gears up for the elective conference.”