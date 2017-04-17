Education dept sets up team to probe discrimination material in schools

This follows claims by ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma that learners in some schools are taught to hate the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG – The Basic Education Department says its set up a ministerial task team to investigate whether or not there's material used in schools to promote discrimination of any type.

This follows claims by ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma that learners in some schools are taught to hate the ANC.

Last week, Dlamini-Zuma addressed ANC supporters in Sasolburg in the Free State saying learners are taught that the ANC is corrupt, adding the party must ensure there's transformation at schools.

Education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said, “We encourage learners and teachers to report if a teacher is teaching in a way that is not appropriate so we can put in place corrective measures.”