Cops nab 3 in connection with Camps Bay nightclub shooting

City of CT could erect Madiba statue at City Hall
Local
Two patrons were wounded in a shooting at Caprice this morning.
CAPE TOWN – Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Camps Bay nightclub.
Two patrons were wounded in a shooting at Caprice this morning.
The suspects were nabbed near the night club shortly after the incident.
Police say a firearm was also recovered in the car they were travelling in
The police's Fredrick van Wyk says the motive of the shooting is unclear.
“One victim was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot on his arm. Police opened an attempted murder case for further investigation.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.