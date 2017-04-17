Cops nab 3 in connection with Camps Bay nightclub shooting

Two patrons were wounded in a shooting at Caprice this morning.

CAPE TOWN – Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Camps Bay nightclub.

Two patrons were wounded in a shooting at Caprice this morning.

The suspects were nabbed near the night club shortly after the incident.

Police say a firearm was also recovered in the car they were travelling in

The police's Fredrick van Wyk says the motive of the shooting is unclear.

“One victim was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot on his arm. Police opened an attempted murder case for further investigation.”