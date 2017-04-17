Cops launch hunt for suspects who killed woman in Limpopo

Police are looking for a group of suspects responsible for the killing of a woman in an alleged mob justice incident.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are looking for a group of suspects responsible for the killing of a woman in an alleged mob justice incident.

It's understood the woman was burnt to death in Limpopo yesterday afternoon.

Police say a car and a house were set alight in the same incident.

The police's Moatshe Ngwepe said, “No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.