City of CT could erect Madiba statue at City Hall

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
Go

City of CT could erect Madiba statue at City Hall

The Western Cape government will foot the bill for the statue valued at around R3,5 million.

Photograph of former president Nelson Mandela taken on 8 July, 2010. Picture: Debbie Yazbek/Nelson Mandela Foundation
Photograph of former president Nelson Mandela taken on 8 July, 2010. Picture: Debbie Yazbek/Nelson Mandela Foundation
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town could soon have its own statue of the late former president Nelson Mandela.

The Western Cape government will foot the bill for the statue valued at around R3,5 million.

The plan is to erect it on the balcony at City Hall, where Madiba delivered his first public address, following his release from the Victor Verster Prison in February 1990.

The city will spend over R1 million on a permanent exhibition at the city hall to commemorate his legacy.

The municipality's Brett Herron has invited the public to share their thoughts on the proposed project.

“The proposed project which includes an installation of Mandela and a permanent exhibition at the city hall forms part of the heritage route and the Department of Tourism.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA