City of CT could erect Madiba statue at City Hall
The Western Cape government will foot the bill for the statue valued at around R3,5 million.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town could soon have its own statue of the late former president Nelson Mandela.
The plan is to erect it on the balcony at City Hall, where Madiba delivered his first public address, following his release from the Victor Verster Prison in February 1990.
The city will spend over R1 million on a permanent exhibition at the city hall to commemorate his legacy.
The municipality's Brett Herron has invited the public to share their thoughts on the proposed project.
“The proposed project which includes an installation of Mandela and a permanent exhibition at the city hall forms part of the heritage route and the Department of Tourism.”
