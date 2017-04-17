Anti-state capture marches to continue

The DA says it will be leading a multi-party march to the Limpopo Treasury Department in Polokwane tomorrow against state capture.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be leading a multi-party march to the Limpopo Treasury Department in Polokwane tomorrow in a demonstration against state capture.

The DA's Mabine Seabe says President Jacob Zuma and the ANC have normalised the abuse of state coffers for self-gain while neglecting job creation.

Seabe says Limpopo is the best case study of this and that’s why they are joining hands with the Economic Freedom Fighters, UDM and Cope to demonstrate tomorrow.

“This march will be going through the streets of Polokwane through to the Treasury Department. The provincial government is on the brink of bankruptcy and this is directly an outcome of the ANC’s mismanagement and capture of various institutions in the province.”