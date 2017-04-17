Anti-Gupta organisations refuse to back down after scuffle with BLF
Members of the BLF confronted civil organisations in defence of the Guptas’ rights to host the event.
JOHANNESBURG - Save SA and Johannesburg Against Injustice say they won’t be intimidated by the Black First Land First Movement (BLF), who appear to be protecting the controversial Gupta family.
Members of the movement confronted the civic action groups during a silent protest outside the military museum in Saxonwold on Saturday, where the Guptas are hosting a week-long religious event.
The Shrimad Bhagwat Katha hosted by the Gupta family started with prayers to Hindu god Krishna in Saxonwold on Saturday.
But outside the premises, members of the BLF confronted civil organisations in defence of the Guptas’ rights to host the event.
But civil organisations say the religious event encourages a selfless life - unlike the Gupta family.
#GuptaKatha police have responded to protests by Save SA, JAI and Black Land First outside the venue where Guptas have the Katha. VM pic.twitter.com/l6aqdwSC61— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2017
#GuptaKatha Black First Land First and Save SA almost clash outside the Military Museum where the Gupta family is hosting the Katha. VM pic.twitter.com/8hzacjxiNv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2017
Save SA's Themba Masango said, “We are not intimidated by anybody, we’re not afraid of anybody, we are here and have made our voices heard and we’re going to continue to do so.’
Masango says they want President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family to leave the country.
“We are saying they are no longer welcomed in the country [because] we are not fooled anymore.”
Workers at the museum have told Eyewitness News that the president has made appearances at the annual event and they therefore expect him to attend this year as well.
