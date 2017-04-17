3 die on N3 in KZN after two taxis collide
At least 35 other people have been injured during the accident. The cause of the crash is not yet known.
JOHANNESBURG – As tens of thousands of people continue to return from their long weekend this afternoon, three people have been killed and 35 others injured, after two taxis collided on the N3 near Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal.
The exact cause of the crash is not yet known.
ER24'S Russel Meiring said, “A woman and two men died from their injuries and 35 others have been injured.”
The Road Traffic Management Cooperation has raised concerns over the number of accidents involving public transport this Easter.
On Saturday, 15 people died in a bus crash in the same province.
