14 people killed in WC bus, car collision

It’s understood a car smashed into the bus on the N7 on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Fourteen people have died in a collision involving a bus near Klawer in the Western Cape.

It's suspected the car had tried to overtake vehicles into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the bus.

Meanwhile, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it is expecting high traffic volume on major routes on Monday morning, with many people returning from their Easter holiday destinations.

It’s expecting over 140 cars on each national road leading into Gauteng, including the N1, N3 and N4 highways.

The corporation says traffic officials will be visible.

Among its chief concerns this Easter period, are the large number of motorists driving without the necessary documentation.

More than 840 people have already been caught without driver’s licenses.

RMTC spokesperson Simon Zwane said, “It is an offense to drive a vehicle without proper documentation and we also urge motorists to not drive under the influence of alcohol and not to speed.”