RTMC expresses concern over hundreds driving without licenses

JOHANNESBURG – As the Easter Holiday period draws to an end, the Road Traffic Management (RTMC) says it’s concerned about the high number of motorists driving without licences and permits.

It says over 840 motorists were caught driving without licences and 380 did not have public driver's permits.

RTMC’s Simon Zwane says they have issued fines to those driving without legal documents.

“There was a high number of people driving without licenses, we urge all drivers to ensure they have proper documentation.”