RTMC expects traffic to build up as Easter holidays draw to an end
The N3 toll concession between Gauteng and KZN says Easter Monday usually records the year’s highest volumes of traffic.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it expects traffic on the country’s major highways to build up from Sunday as people head back from their holiday destinations.
The RTMC says in the wake of Saturday’s tragic bus crash which claimed the lives of 12 people in KwaZulu-Natal, motorists should take caution when driving on the roads as the Easter weekend draws to a close.
The N3 toll concession between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal says Easter Monday usually records the year’s highest volumes of traffic passing through.
The RTMC’s Simon Zwane said, “[We urge drivers to] Make arrangement to have regular stops, avoid alcohol, avoid speeding and make sure your vehicle in roadworthy. Public transport people must make sure their vehicles have valid operating licenses.”
