Parly committee expresses concern after Khayelitsha military base heist

CAPE TOWN – Parliament's Defence and Military Veterans Portfolio Committee says it is concerned following a heist at a military base in Khayelitsha in Cape Town.

Armed robbers stormed the 9 Infantry Battalion base in Harare on Friday.

The suspects are believed to have over-powered security at the base, and stole several rifles.

The Defence and Military Veterans portfolio committee's chairperson Malusi Motimele says it is alarming that criminals appear to be targeting military bases.

Friday's infantry base robbery follows a burglary at the Simon's Town Naval Base last year.

Motimele says these sites are supposed to be secure.

He adds such robberies are concerning, and must receive urgent attention from the department and command structures within the military.