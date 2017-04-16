Numsa warns against victimisation of those who took part in bus strike
Numsa says it agreed upon what it describes as a sell-out deal for the sake of peace and stability in the sector.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it will not tolerate any victimisation of its members for their participation in the recent nationwide bus strike.
The union has ended the strike which left hundreds of bus commuters without transport to their Easter holiday destinations, demanding a wage increase.
On Saturday, Numsa accepted the 9% wage hike following consultations with its members, after Satawu and two other unions reached an agreement with employers on Friday.
The union’s general secretary Irvin Jim says Numsa agreed upon what he describes as a sell-out deal for the sake of peace and stability in the sector.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi said: “We want to inform employers that it will take time for our members to return to work and we expect that by Tuesday latest, all our members should be back on duty. We also want to remind the employers that we will not tolerate any victimisation of our members for their participation in the strike and we are inspired by our members who demonstrated great courage and determination during the strike.”
Jim says the union will continue to pressurise the labour department to do proper oversight in the bus passenger sector.
