Ntlemeza refuses to vacate Hawks office, insists he’s still boss

Last week, the Pretoria High Court ruled that Berning Ntlemeza should step down from his position immediately.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza has reportedly refused to vacate his office and insists he will report for work on Tuesday morning.

Subsequently, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced Hawks deputy commissioner Yolisa Matakata would act in the top post until further notice.

The City Press is reporting that Ntlemeza is set to defy the orders of Mbalula to vacate the office.

The paper is also reporting that Ntlemeza has said he remains in charge and that only Parliament can remove him, as he intends to appeal in his own capacity.

Mbalula withdrew an appeal by his predecessor Nkosinathi Nhleko to escalate the matter to the appeal court, saying it was in the national interest.

He says he hopes to appoint a permanent head of the Hawks by the end of the year and the process will be followed to the letter of the law.

