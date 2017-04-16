Brian Molefe received R30m payout from Eskom - report
Molefe would have had to earn a yearly gross income of R146 million to have a pension of R30 million paid to him.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has reportedly received a R30 million payout following just 18 months at the helm.
The Sunday Times is reporting the golden handshake was paid to Molefe in March.
Molefe resigned from Eskom last year after details of his relationship with the Gupta family was revealed in the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.
The newspaper reports Public Enterprises Minister Lynn Brown has denied any knowledge of the payout to Molefe, saying it is an operational issue.
There are conflicting explanations for the payment as it is described as a pension payout in one document and a severance cost in another document seen by the paper.
Asked for comment by the paper, Molefe says he has been paid what is due to him.
