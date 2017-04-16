Makgoba calls on public to form coalition in response to ‘corrupt regime’

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has called on the different interest groups in society to form a united coalition akin to Codesa.

During an Easter sermon at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Saturday night, Makgoba used the moment to reflect on developments in the country’s political sphere.

He has called on the different interest groups in society to form a united coalition, akin to the Convention for a Democratic South Africa, otherwise known as Codesa.

“We have land issues, and in light of the credit downgrades we have the economic issues and I say rather than relying on few policy makers, let us convene a land Codesa to negotiate a solution to this emotional issues and the economic Codesa too.”

Makgoba says South Africans should think about the future when President Jacob Zuma is no longer head of the state.

“We should have an equally long-term goal to build an equal, democratic South Africa. If President Zuma goes and a part of the system does not go, which has produced a lot of state enterprises, and there is a perception that the prosecution and the law enforcement agencies remain corrupt. But if we don’t go deeper, we are not better off.”