Juventus optimistic that injured Dybala can face Barca

Juventus are optimistic that forward Paulo Dybala will recover from injury in time to face Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday after he was forced out of Saturday's game with Pescara.

MILAN - Juventus are optimistic that forward Paulo Dybala will recover from injury in time to face Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday after he was forced out of Saturday's game with Pescara.

The Argentine, who scored twice in Juve's 3-0 win in Tuesday's first leg of the quarterfinal, limped off with an ankle problem in the second half of their 2-0 victory in Serie A, shortly after suffering a rough tackle from Sulley Muntari.

"He's taken a knock and twisted it a little but I think we can be optimistic," coach Massimiliano Allegri told reporters.