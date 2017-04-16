Home Affairs Dept signs trial phase deal with banks to increase service points
Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says one of the best ways to turn around the department is to move towards digitisation.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says the department has signed a contract with banks to conduct a trial phase, in which it will increase the number of service points made available to alleviate the long queues which often plague home affairs branches in Gauteng.
The minister conducted a walkabout at the Randburg branch on Saturday to ensure services continue as normal this Easter weekend.
Mkhize says even from a management level there are changes that can be made.
“For instance, if a person had applied online, all they are coming here for is biometrics and so on, but where there is improved infrastructure, they can do all those kinds of things. We also want to look at the management of our systems.”
Mkhize says coming from telecommunications, her immediate response would be to digitise the department in transforming the old system currently running home affairs.
“We have to find ways of getting a quick response whenever the systems are down.”
She says the department will always keep in mind the security of information.
“The main thing about our system is the security of information or data.”
The minister has encouraged the public to get in touch with the department via social media platforms in order to deal with any complaints communities may have.
