Gupta family prepares to host Shrimad Bhagwat Katha religious event

Armoured vehicles & security guards are patrolling the Gupta compound & the Military Museum where the event is set to take place.

JOHANNESBURG – Preparations are underway for the start of the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha religious event hosted by the Gupta family in Saxonwold on Sunday despite a threatened boycott.

Civil organisations the Gujarati Network and Johannesburg against Injustice are discouraging their members from attending the event due to the controversy that surrounds the family.

Last week, dozens of people gathered outside the Gupta compound accusing the family of capturing the state.

Armoured vehicles and security guards are patrolling the Gupta compound and the Military Museum where the religious event is set to take place.

It’s understood the family has sponsored buses and food for people attending the event but buses are yet to be seen.

Gupta lawyer Gert van der Merwe warned yesterday that if the family experiences any damages due to the utterances of the organisations he will be taking legal action.