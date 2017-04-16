Firmino on target as Liverpool climb to third
Liverpool reclaimed 3rd spot in the Premier League after Roberto Firmino's header sealed a 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion.
Liverpool reclaimed third spot in the Premier League after Roberto Firmino's header sealed a hard-fought 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
West Brom created the best chances in a largely uneventful first half before Firmino nodded home Lucas' flick on to register his 11th league goal of the season just before the break.
The visitors could have extended their lead after halftime but James Milner blazed a glorious opportunity over the bar and Divock Origi had a goal ruled out for offside.
A vital victory.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 16, 2017
📃 Our match report: https://t.co/IbkhXdkH3R pic.twitter.com/yxwucanYEM
Simon Mignolet made a crucial late save to deny Matt Phillips but, as West Brom piled on the pressure in the closing stages, Alberto Moreno missed an open goal after Ben Foster had come up for a corner.
Liverpool have 66 points from 33 games, although they have played one more game than Manchester City who sit two points adrift in fourth. West Brom, meanwhile, lie eighth with 44 points.
More in Sport
-
Juventus optimistic that injured Dybala can face Barca
-
Barca keep pressure on Madrid with thrilling Real Sociedad win
-
Bottas ends Hamilton's pole run in Bahrain
-
Barkley inspires Everton to eighth straight home win
-
Tottenham keep up Chelsea chase with 4-0 rout of Bournemouth
-
South African runner wins #OMTOM2017
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.