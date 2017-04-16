Families left destitute by Gugulethu fire receive relief from City of CT
The blaze destroyed nearly 30 shacks in the New Rest informal settlement on Friday night.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management officials are providing relief to dozens of people who’ve been left displaced following a fire in Gugulethu.
The blaze destroyed nearly 30 shacks in the New Rest informal settlement on Friday night.
Firefighters responded to several fires around the city this weekend, in Wallacedene, in Kraaifontein, Crossroads near Philippi and in Connaught near Elsies River.
One man died in a fire that destroyed the structure he’d been in, in Gugulethu in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The City’s Charlotte Powell said, “The fire at New Rest informal settlement left 156 people displaced. The South African Red Cross society is providing humanitarian relief through as in hot meals, blankets, food parcels.”
More in Local
-
EC cop on the run after allegedly stealing guns
-
Police ministry won’t reconsider decision to fire Ntlemeza
-
Death toll from KZN bus crash rises to 15
-
Makgoba calls on public to form coalition in response to ‘corrupt regime’
-
Ntlemeza refuses to vacate Hawks office, insists he’s still boss
-
RTMC expects traffic to build up as Easter holidays draw to an end
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.