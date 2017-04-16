Families left destitute by Gugulethu fire receive relief from City of CT

The blaze destroyed nearly 30 shacks in the New Rest informal settlement on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management officials are providing relief to dozens of people who’ve been left displaced following a fire in Gugulethu.

Firefighters responded to several fires around the city this weekend, in Wallacedene, in Kraaifontein, Crossroads near Philippi and in Connaught near Elsies River.

One man died in a fire that destroyed the structure he’d been in, in Gugulethu in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The City’s Charlotte Powell said, “The fire at New Rest informal settlement left 156 people displaced. The South African Red Cross society is providing humanitarian relief through as in hot meals, blankets, food parcels.”