Death toll from KZN bus crash rises to 15

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal emergency services have confirmed that three more people have died since Saturday’s bus crash which claimed the lives of 12 people, bringing the death toll to 15.

This is the first major road accident since the start of the Easter holidays.

It’s understood the bus driver lost control of the vehicle while driving between Kranskop and Nkandla in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the accident but it’s believed the bus was unroadworthy.

KZN’s emergency services Robert McKenzie said: “Tragically, overnight the death toll from yesterday’s bus crash has risen to 15 fatalities. As EMS would like to send our most deepest condolences to the victims’ families and wish the surviving victims a speedy recovery.”

On Saturday, traffic management's Simon Zwane said the claim that the bus was unroadworthy will be investigated.

“The precise cause of the accident is not known yet, but there are allegations that the vehicle was unroadworthy. Investigations will reveal all. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.”