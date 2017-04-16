Cause of Kraaifontein train fire under investigation

At least eight carriages have been destroyed and three more damaged, when the train was set alight at the Kraaifontein railway station.

CAPE TOWN – The cause of a train being torched in Kraaifontein has yet to be determined.

At least eight carriages have been destroyed and three more damaged, when the train was set alight at the Kraaifontein railway station, at Belmont Park last night.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service's Tracy Whittaker said, “Response comprised of four firefighting vehicles, eight carriages were totally destroyed by the fire. The cause of the fire is not determined at this stage.”