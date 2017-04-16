ANCYL wants to explain its action at Kathrada memorial to organisers

JOHANNESBURG - After missing its deadline to apologise publicly to the family of late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says it has sent a letter to the Active Citizens Movement, explaining why it would not be doing so.

The league says it has requested a meeting with the movement to discuss a way forward because it is adamant that it did not disrupt the memorial service held in Durban last weekend and therefore there’s no need for them to apologise.

The movement, which organised the event, had given the league until 4pm on Saturday to apologise publicly or face being in contempt of court.

The ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal’s Mandla Shange said: “We have not received any confirmation from them about having the meeting.”

But the movement’s Yashica Padia says they haven’t received any letter from the youth league.

“I’m unsure about the letter which they say they sent to us because nobody in our organisation has received any letter.”

